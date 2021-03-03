Star Trek Universe Ships Collection Coming Soon

A new subscription series from Eaglemoss is coming in April.

“The Star Trek Universe collection presents high-quality model replicas of the starships featured in all the latest, live-action Star Trek tv shows, including Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and the forthcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

“Each model is made from a combination of die-cast metal and high-quality resin and comes with its own presentation stand and a sixteen-page magazine.

“The first ship of the collection is the iconic La Sirena, the signature ship of Star Trek: Picard. This red-and-white Kaplan F17 Speed Freighter was hired by Jean-Luc Picard, who required a discreet warp-capable vessel. Helmed by Captain Cristóbal Rios, an ex-Starfleet officer himself, the ship was home to Picard‘s ragtag crew in their search for Doctor Bruce Maddox and Soji Asha.”

Subscribing brings benefits – in the second shipment, which will feature the USS Zheng He, subscribers will receive a binder where they can store their magazines. In the third delivery, which will feature a Romulan Bird-of-Prey, a Speed of Light plaque will be sent, and in the sixth delivery, collectors will receive a free ship, the Inquiry Class USS Toussaint.

To begin your subscription, head to the link located here.

Source: Eaglemoss