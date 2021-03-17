Star Trek: The Cruise Voyager Documentary Q&A

On March 18 at 8 PM ET, Star Trek: The Cruise will host a live Q&A event with the team behind the Star Trek: Voyager documentary.

The Q&A event will take place virtually on Star Trek: The Cruise‘s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Fans will be able to view never-before-seen clips from the documentary.

Garrett Wang will host the event. Others taking part include Dave Zappone (co-director/producer), Joe Kornbolt (producer/editor), Kevin Layne (co-director/producer/dop), and Lolita Fatjo (producer/talent coordination).

The Indiegogo for the documentary has raised $750,003 as of this writing.

The Facebook page can be found here. The YouTube channel for Star Trek: The Cruise can be found here.

Source: Press Release