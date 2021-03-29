Star Trek: Lower Decks Trailer For The Blu-Ray/DVD Release

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season One will arrive on both Blu-ray and DVD on May 18, and fans can see the preview video below.

To preorder Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One on Blu-ray, head to the link located here.

Along with the ten episodes, here are the special features to be included in the release:

Crisis Point: The Rise of Vindicta Trailer – An exclusive, over-the-top action trailer based on the in-episode movie from Crisis Point.

Faces of the Fleet – A deep dive into the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, alongside producers, writers and the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Highlighting character backstories and the behind-the-scenes development of their hilarious on-screen personalities, this exclusive featurette takes a look at Ensigns Beckett Mariner, Ensign Brad Boimler, Ensign Sam Rutherford, Ensign D’Vana Tendi and more.

Hiding in Plain Sight – An inside look at canon and hidden Easter eggs throughout the series, including freeze frame images and insightful commentary from producers, creatives and cast.

Lower Decktionary: Joining Starfleet (episode 101) – Producers and crew discuss the development of season one from storyline to visual artistry. Aliens Among Us (episode 102) – Dives into the different aliens Ensigns Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner encounter as they escort K’orin to the Tulgana 4 planet. The Animation Process (episode 103) – A look at the efficiency and creativity needed to put together an episode of Lower Decks in this other-worldly look at the animation process. The Main Titles (episode 104) – Immersed in the creation of the episode’s title sequence, the featurette explores the graphic design and thematic music developed for Lower Decks. Art Design (episode 105) – A look at characters’ style and the sets that elevate the animated on-screen adventures of the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Holodeck (episode 106) – Including interviews with cast and creatives, the featurette highlights what Holodeck experience they would like, how characters use it, and how it’s not only used for skills training, but sanity. Division 14 (episode 107) – Not everything goes right for Starfleet – catch up with Division 14 who is tasked with dealing with all the unexpected mishaps. Deck Dynamics (episode 108) – A dive into the upper and lower deck dynamics, and how their comedic interactions contribute to the storyline throughout season one. The Music of Lower Decks (episode 109) – Star Trek music is iconic. Explore how traditional themes have been integrated into Lower Decks and the episode’s in-story movie in this deep dive into the differences of scoring for animation versus live action, and comedy versus drama. All in the Family (episode 110) – As the debut comes to a close, fans can take a look at evolution of the crew and their relationships over the last year, and how Lower Decks fits into the Star Trek family as a few legacy characters appear.

Full Length Animatic

Deleted and Extended Animatics

Source: StarTrek.comvia Press Release