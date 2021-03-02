Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One On Blu-Ray

For fans of Star Trek: Lower Decks there is good news. The first season of the show will be arriving on Blu-ray and DVD this spring.
From the press release: “The original animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One beams onto Blu-ray, DVD and limited edition steelbook on May 18 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.
“The must-have collection is packed with hours of exclusive special features, the highlight of which is Lower Decktionary, a multi-part exploration of the series’ music, art design, animation process and more. Plus, the collection features exclusive interviews with the voice cast, deleted and extended scenes, and a fan-forward exploration of the series’ many Easter eggs.”
Lower Decks: Season One will also be released in a steelbook edition, with custom artwork.
Along with the ten episodes, here are the special features to be included in the release:
- Crisis Point: The Rise of Vindicta Trailer – An exclusive, over-the-top action trailer based on the in-episode movie from Crisis Point.
- Faces of the Fleet – A deep dive into the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, alongside producers, writers and the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Highlighting character backstories and the behind-the-scenes development of their hilarious on-screen personalities, this exclusive featurette takes a look at Ensigns Beckett Mariner, Ensign Brad Boimler, Ensign Sam Rutherford, Ensign D’Vana Tendi and more.
- Hiding in Plain Sight – An inside look at canon and hidden Easter eggs throughout the series, including freeze frame images and insightful commentary from producers, creatives and cast.
- Lower Decktionary:
- Joining Starfleet (episode 101) – Producers and crew discuss the development of season one from storyline to visual artistry.
- Aliens Among Us (episode 102) – Dives into the different aliens Ensigns Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner encounter as they escort K’orin to the Tulgana 4 planet.
- The Animation Process (episode 103) – A look at the efficiency and creativity needed to put together an episode of Lower Decks in this other-worldly look at the animation process.
- The Main Titles (episode 104) – Immersed in the creation of the episode’s title sequence, the featurette explores the graphic design and thematic music developed for Lower Decks.
- Art Design (episode 105) – A look at characters’ style and the sets that elevate the animated on-screen adventures of the U.S.S. Cerritos.
- The Holodeck (episode 106) – Including interviews with cast and creatives, the featurette highlights what Holodeck experience they would like, how characters use it, and how it’s not only used for skills training, but sanity.
- Division 14 (episode 107) – Not everything goes right for Starfleet – catch up with Division 14 who is tasked with dealing with all the unexpected mishaps.
- Deck Dynamics (episode 108) – A dive into the upper and lower deck dynamics, and how their comedic interactions contribute to the storyline throughout season one.
- The Music of Lower Decks (episode 109) – Star Trek music is iconic. Explore how traditional themes have been integrated into Lower Decks and the episode’s in-story movie in this deep dive into the differences of scoring for animation versus live action, and comedy versus drama.
- All in the Family (episode 110) – As the debut comes to a close, fans can take a look at evolution of the crew and their relationships over the last year, and how Lower Decks fits into the Star Trek family as a few legacy characters appear.
- Full Length Animatic
- Deleted and Extended Animatics
To preorder Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One on Blu-ray, head to the link located here. The DVD release can be preordered here. The Steelbook release can be preordered here.
Source: Press Release