Siddig To Start In Apple Drama

Deep Space Nine‘s Alexander Siddig will be starring with Charlie Hunnam in Shantaram, an Apple drama series based on the novel by Gregory David Robert.

Shantaram is about Lin (Hunnam), “a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars, and underworld of India.”

Siddig is taking on the role of Khader Khan, a kingpin of Bombay’s underworld, who will be a “surrogate father to Lin.”

Production will begin again on the series in May.

Source: Deadline