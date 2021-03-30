Shatner To Be Inducted Into WWW Hall Of Fame

The original series’ William Shatner will be inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame on April 6.

When not warping through the universe on the USS Enterprise as Captain Kirk, Shatner took part in WWE events. He will be inducted into the celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame in a ceremony that’ll stream on Peacock, and will, like almost everything else these days, be held remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Shatner said that the “energetic vibe” at WWE events is a bit like the feel of a Trek convention: “It’s very much the same, the approbation, the joy,” he said. “The enthusiasm the wrestling audience shows toward its favorite people is not dissimilar to the enthusiasm Star Trek fans show.”

“I’m going to admit it now: I missed a career when Star Trek was over,” he added. “I should have gone into wrestling as Captain Kirk.”

Source: USA Today