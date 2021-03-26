Nimoy Memorial Sculpture Planned For Museum of Science

Today is Leonard Nimoy Day in Boston, and the Boston Museum of Science announced that in partnership with the Nimoy family and local sculptor David Phillips, a twenty-foot tall “Live Long and Prosper” hand gesture sculpture will eventually be located at the museum.

“The Museum of Science has a long history with Leonard Nimoy, the actor and director known the world over for his iconic role as the half-human, half Vulcan Mister Spock in the legendary Star Trek series and films,” said a spokesperson for the museum, on the fundraising page. “He grew up in Boston’s West End (home to the Museum since 1951), and his Spock is one of science fiction’s most beloved characters. He is an iconic part of the Museum, narrating the original Mugar Omni Theater preshow for millions of our guests.

“More importantly, Spock’s message of the importance of science, intellectual curiosity, generosity, inclusion, exploration, and logic are closely aligned with the Museum’s values. Both the character, and the actor, promoted these ideals for decades.

“In partnership with the Nimoy family and local sculptor David Phillips, we are raising funds to create a new Leonard Nimoy Memorial sculpture at Science Park.”

“The ‘Live Long and Prosper‘ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” said Julie Nimoy, daughter of the entertainer. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

Source: Museum of Sciencevia StarTrek.com