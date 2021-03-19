New Star Trek Funko Pops

Eight new Funko Pops will be of interest to Star Trek fans, especially those who like the Mirror Universe and the original series.

The new Funko Pops include four Mirror Universe characters: Kirk, Spock, Uhura, and Sulu. The figures will cost $10.99 each and can be pre-ordered here for a June release.

Also coming in June will be a new Kirk and a new Khan Noonien Singh, dressed as he was in Space Seed. Those figures can also be ordered at the above link.

In July, look for a new Gorn figure from the original series episode Arena. This figure will be a Target exclusive and can be pre-ordered here. The Gorn will be released on July 20.

Finally, coming later in the year will be Spock, holding a cat. Why? Who knows. Anyhow, expect this figure later this year.

Source: Entertainment Earth