McFadden Podcast To Launch Next Month

Last autumn, Deadline announced that Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Gates McFadden would be launching a podcast titled Gates McFadden InvestiGAtes: Who Do You Think You Are?

Today, McFadden told fans via her Twitter feed that the debut of the podcast would be April 30. “Gates McFadden InvestiGAtes: who do you think you are? is the name of my née Nacelle CompanyPodcast,” she said. “Debut date is APRIL 30th!! I am very stoked!!! more info in the next week.”

She elaborated just a bit on what fans could expect. “Really hope everyone will enjoy listening to my personal conversations with my space friends as much as I do conversing with them. (fyi QUITE a few laughs)”

When asked if the podcast would include theater talk, she said “sometimes…depends which friend. We cover a huge range of topics.”

TrekToday will provide more updates on the podcast as they become available.

Source: Gates McFadden's Twitter Feed