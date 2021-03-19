IDW Publishing’s Trek Comics For June 2021

In June, there will be two Star Trek comics from IDW Publishing. The comics include Star Trek: Year Five #24, and the graphic novel Star Trek: Debt of Honor Classic Edition.

In Star Trek: Year Five #24, “their journey has taken them to the edge of the known universe and beyond. They’ve faced down impossible odds, conquered incredible enemies, and now, here in the shadow of home, their mission will come to an end… and nothing will ever be the same. The crew of the Enterprise will put it all on the line in the grand finale of Star Trek: Year Five.”

Written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, Year Five #24 features art by Stephen Thompson, and covers by Thompson and J.J. Lendl. The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Here is the description for Star Trek: Debt of Honor Classic Edition: “In this oversized graphic novel from comics legends Chris Claremont and Adam Hughes, Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise find themselves teamed with the Klingons and Romulans to fight the galactic threat that no government dares admit exists…A stunning 96-page adventure that celebrates Star Trek‘s enduring legacy, IDW is thrilled to present this Debt of Honor reprint in its original 8.2″ x 11″ size.”

Debt of Honor will be one hundred pages in length and will cost $9.99.

