Hageman Brothers Sign Deal With CBS Studios

Dan and Kevin Hageman, creators of Star Trek: Prodigy, have signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with CBS Studios.

The duo will continue their work on Star Trek: Prodigy, and will also “exclusively create and develop new television content for the studio.”

“‘Dan and Kevin are brilliant creators and master storytellers,” said CBS Studios president David Stapf. ‘They have a unique gift for tapping into the human spirit through a lens of compelling characters, insight and humor. They’ve done an amazing job creating Star Trek: Prodigy for a younger audience, and we can’t wait for kids and families to discover and enjoy it. We feel so fortunate that they will make their home at CBS Studios.'”

“We’re overjoyed about our opportunity to work closely with David Stapf and his entire team at CBS Studios,’ said the Hagemans. “Since Alex Kurtzman made our introduction, we have felt nothing but trust and support while collaborating on Star Trek: Prodigy. Not only are we anticipating big things in animation, but the possibilities in the live-action space have us very excited as well.”

Source: Deadline