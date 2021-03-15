Grudge The Cat Book Coming This Autumn

Cleveland “Book” Booker’s cat Grudge is getting her own book, titled Star Trek Discovery: The Book of Grudge: Book’s Cat from Star Trek Discovery.

Here’s the official description of the book, which will be written by Robb Pearlman. “Grudge is a ‘Queen,’ and she knows it. Everyone – her so-called owner, Cleveland ‘Book’ Booker, Michael Burnham, Ryn, Zareh, and Tilly – bows down to her, some more willingly than others. And nothing, not extended periods in space, not ship-rattling attacks from enemies, rattles her. Ever. She’s a cool kitty with a ‘tude. We call it ‘Cattitude.’

“As a cat, Grudge, has a particular take on the universe, her seeming indifference masking a wit as sharp as her claws.”

The scrapbook style book contains the “Wit and wisdom of Star Trek from a whole new point of view,” and is “packed with off-beat observations, thoughts and universal facts.” Ninety-six pages in length, The Book of Grudge will feature a “combination of illustration, and photography from Star Trek: Discovery Season 3.”

To pre-order your copy of The Book of Grudge, which arrives November 9, head to the link located here.

Source: Amazon