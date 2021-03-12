Five Actors Join Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Five new actors have joined Strange New Worlds and will be series regulars.

The actors include: Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, Dune), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford, Les Norton), and Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billions).

“A teaser video featuring the series’ cast was also released today, announcing that production on the series is officially underway in Toronto, Canada.

“‘In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful,” said Akiva Goldsman, co-showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. ‘With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go.’

“I’m incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life,’ said Henry Alonso Myers, co-showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. ‘For someone who’s been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true.'”

Source: Press Release