Eaves To Receive Art Directors Guild Award

Trek artist John Eaves will receive the Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award during a virtual ceremony which will take place next month.

Eaves will receive the award from Herman Zimmerman, Emmy-nominated production designer for the Trek franchise.

Trek fans are very familiar with Eaves’ work, which began when he was a studio model-maker for Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. He worked on Deep Space Nine as a production illustrator and on Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

He also worked as a concept artist for Star Trek: Enterprise, and the three Abrams movies as well as Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard.

“For the past thirty-six years, John’s work as a production illustrator has been an integral part of over one hundred films and television shows. From props, to sets, to vehicles, to gadgets and, most prominent and recognizable, a small fleet of starships for the Star Trek franchise, John has inspired many and left an amazing mark on our industry,” said Tim Wilcox, ADG illustrators & matte artists council chair.

Other movies on which he worked creating illustrations, props or models include: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Iron Man 3, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Ant-Man, Iron Man 2, Batman Forever, Toys, Die Hard 2, RoboCop 2 and The Hunt for Red October.

Star Trek: The Art of John Eaves is a splendid book published by Titan Books which shows an “extensive collection of designs and illustrations created by Eaves across the Star Trek Universe.”

For those interested in seeing the award presentation, it will take place April 10 at 4 PM PST/7 PM ET. It’s free to view, but registration is necessary. Head here to register.

Source: The Hollywood Reportervia Deadline