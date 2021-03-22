Darrow Passes

Henry Darrow, best-known to Trek fans for several guest roles on The Next Generation and Voyager, is dead at the age of eighty-seven of natural causes.

Darrow was born Enrique Tomás Delgado Jr. on September 15, 1933 in Manhattan, New York. His family moved to Puerto Rico in 1946, and Darrow went to college there where he studied political science and acting.

In 1954, Darrow headed for Los Angeles. He appeared on many movies and television shows including Revenge of the Virgins, Badge 373, Summer and Smoke, The Bold and the Beautiful, Gunsmoke, The Wild West, Mission: Impossible, The Outer Limits, Mod Squad, Kojak, Baretta and more.

Darrow was best-known for his role of Manolito Montoya on The High Chaparral, which ran from 1967-71. He played the son of a Mexican rancher on the show, which “featured a Latino family on an equal level with an Anglo clan, a rarity for the time.”

On Star Trek: Voyager, Darrow portrayed Vulcan Admiral Savar in the Conspiracy episode. In Voyager, he played Chakotay’s father Kolopak in Tattoo and Basics, Part I.

Darrow is survived by his wife Lauren, brother Dennis, and daughter Denise.

