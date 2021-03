On Tuesday, Hanelle Culpepper won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for her work on Star Trek: Picard.

Her competition for the award was Cheryl Dunye (Lovecraft Country – Strange Case), Misha Green (Lovecraft Country – Jig-a-Bobo), Nzingha Stewart (Little Fires Everywhere – The Uncanny), and Steve McQueen (Small Axe – Mangrove).

Congratulations to Ms. Culpepper!

Source: CBS Studios Twitter feed