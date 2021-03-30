Celebrate Star Trek First Contact Day

On April 5, 2063, in the world of Star Trek, Vulcans made first contact with humans in Bozeman, Montana.

On Monday, April 5, Trek fans can celebrate First Contact Day online.

Here is the press release on the event: “Paramount+ invites fans from around the world to a virtual celebration of First Contact Day on Monday, April 5. As depicted in the film Star Trek: First Contact, April 5, 2063 is the day that humans first make contact with Vulcans, marking a pivotal moment of exploration and acceptance in Star Trek history.

“The virtual event will honor and commemorate this future date by providing Star Trek fans exclusive programming, including themed panels with the cast and creatives from classic and current Star Trek television series and cast from Star Trek: First Contact, exclusive news from the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+, curated episode marathons, the return of the #StarTrekUnitedGives initiative and more.

“Additional information on free First Contact Day programming and initiatives can be accessed at StarTrek.com/FirstContact.

“A follow up to Star Trek Day, First Contact Day is also a continued celebration of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the world he created and first introduced to audiences almost fifty-five years ago, championing diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope.”

So what’s on tap for Trek fans? Below is the full schedule:

“Join hosts Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton for almost three hours of free themed virtual panels and programming that will feature cast members and creative minds from Star Trek as they discuss exploration, unity through diversity and new frontiers in the franchise, while offering exclusive sneak peeks into what’s next in the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+.

“The panels will serve as the global centerpiece of First Contact Day, and each will uniquely honor the legacy and importance of the core values of acceptance and exploration in Star Trek while creating a memorable experience for fans. In addition, Star Trek updates, announcements and footage will be showcased throughout.”

Star Trek: First Contact 25th Anniversary Panel, featuring cast members Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner and Alice Krige as they discuss behind-the-scenes memories and the film’s importance twenty-five years after its premiere.

and as they discuss behind-the-scenes memories and the film’s importance twenty-five years after its premiere. Creating First Contacts Panel, Costume Designer Gersha Phillips (Star Trek: Discovery), Senior Concept Designer Neville Page , VFX Supervisor Jason Zimmerman and Make-up & Prosthetics Department Head James Mackinnon (Star Trek: Picard) come together in conversation about creating the incredible worlds of Star Trek, as seen in Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard.

(Star Trek: Discovery), Senior Concept Designer , VFX Supervisor and Make-up & Prosthetics Department Head (Star Trek: Picard) come together in conversation about creating the incredible worlds of Star Trek, as seen in Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. Women In Motion Panel, featuring Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green , Star Trek: Picard‘s Michelle Hurd and Isa Briones , and Star Trek: Lower Deck‘s Dawnn Lewis as they look back at how Star Trek: The Original Series actress Nichelle Nichols helped pave the way for women of color on television and overall, her lasting impact on not only Star Trek, but science and culture.

, Star Trek: Picard‘s and , and Star Trek: Lower Deck‘s as they look back at how Star Trek: The Original Series actress helped pave the way for women of color on television and overall, her lasting impact on not only Star Trek, but science and culture. Second Contact Panel, Mike McMahan , the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Paul F. Tompkins , the co-host of Star Trek: The Pod Directive and Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes of Star Trek: The Next Generation discuss how some of the hilarious B-stories from past series like Star Trek: The Next Generation paved the way for new iterations of Star Trek, including Star Trek: Lower Decks, the Star Trek franchise’s first animated comedy.

, the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, , the co-host of Star Trek: The Pod Directive and and of Star Trek: The Next Generation discuss how some of the hilarious B-stories from past series like Star Trek: The Next Generation paved the way for new iterations of Star Trek, including Star Trek: Lower Decks, the Star Trek franchise’s first animated comedy. Star Trek: Prodigy Panel, series executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman are joined by Captain Kathryn Janeway herself of Star Trek: Voyager and Kate Mulgrew, who is reprising her role in animated form in Prodigy, as they talk about the highly anticipated upcoming CG-animated kids series from Nickelodeon and CBS Studios.

“Fans worldwide will be able to livestream the First Contact Day panels for free at StarTrek.com/FirstContact. The panels will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. on PlutoTV and Paramount+‘s Twitch page.

“After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and on Paramount”

#StarTrekUnitedGivesCampaign:

“On April 5, for every person that tweets the hashtag StarTrekUnitedGives (#StarTrekUnitedGives), Paramount+ will donate $1 to organizations who do the real-world work of championing equality, social justice and the pursuit of scientific advancements.”

Best of First Contacts Episodic Streaming Marathon, Presented by Paramount+ (9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM, ET):

“For fans based in the U.S. only, First Contact Day celebrations will kick off with part one of a streaming marathon of episodes featuring iconic first contacts from ten different Star Trek series. The marathon will pause for the duration of the First Contact Day global panels and will resume with part two after the panels conclude.

“The Best of First Contacts streaming marathon schedule on Monday, April 5 is as follows:”

9:00 AM, PT/12:00 PM, ET – Best of First Contacts Star Trek Episodic Marathon, Part 1 begins

12:00 PM, PT/3:00 PM, ET – Part 1 of Marathon Concludes; First Contact Day panels begin

2:45 PM, PT/5:45 PM, ET – Best of First Contacts Star Trek Episodic Marathon, Part 2 begins

6:00 PM, PT/9:00 PM, ET – Marathon concludes; First Contact Day panels replay

“The Star Trek episodes included in the Best of First Contacts streaming marathon are as follows:”

Star Trek: The Original Series: Season 1, Episode 18 – Arena

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1, Episode 1 – Second Contact

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Season 4, Episode 7 – Little Green Men

Star Trek: Short Treks: Season 2, Episode 6 –Children of Mars

Star Trek: Voyager: Season 4, Episode 1 – Scorpion, Part 2

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 2, Episode 2 – New Eden

Star Trek: The Animated Series: Season 1, Episode 7 – The Infinite Vulcan

Star Trek: Enterprise: Season 1, Episode 6 – The Andorian Incident

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 4, Episode 15 – First Contact”

Star Trek: Picard: Season 1, Episode 8 – Broken Pieces

“The marathon of episodes will be available to stream for free at StarTrek.com/FirstContact for viewers based in the U.S. only.”

Official Star Trek Merchandise Sale:

“The official Star Trek Shop is offering twenty percent off all merchandise, including special First Contact Day products. Please visit https://shop.startrek.com/ on April 5 to access and learn more about the sale.”

First Contact Day Social Opportunity For Fans:

“Calling all Star Trek fans! On April 5, fans are encouraged to share their point of ‘first contact’ with the Star Trek Universe, whether it’s a memory from when they first connected with a series or film or the moment they felt represented on screen. Use the hashtags #StarTrek, #FirstContactDay and #FirstContact for a chance to be retweeted by the official Star Trek Twitter handles.”

