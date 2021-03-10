Allegiance To Stream On BroadwayHD

George Takei‘s Allegiance is coming to BroadwayHD beginning on March 18, except in Asia.

Allegiance “tells the story of one family’s extraordinary journey in a troubling time for a nation plunged into World War II by the events of Pearl Harbor.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled that the release of Allegiance on BroadwayHD will allow even more audiences to experience this vital piece of theater,” said Takei. “Telling the story of the Japanese-American internment, which my family and I experienced firsthand, has been my life’s work. Allegiance truly is my legacy, and I’m so grateful that it has given me the opportunity to share our history in such a compelling and beautiful way.”

BroadwayHD is available for $8.99 a month in the United states.

Source: Broadway World