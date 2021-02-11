Syncing Star Trek: Discovery With Short Treks: Calypso

Fans waiting for Season Four of Star Trek: Discovery have more of an idea of what to expect next season. Note: Spoilers

In an interview with Inverse, Discovery showrunner Michelle Paradise spoke about several topics of interest to fans of the show.

Saru fans will want to know how he is doing and how his work on Kaminar is progressing, and that will be seen in the next season.

Fans of Gray (Ian Alexander) are hoping that the character will become visible to everyone, and Paradise confirms that their hope will not be in vain. “Representation matters,” she said. “It matters to see a version of yourself on screen. It matters there are non-binary and transgender characters…And to be super clear, we will pay that moment off in Season Four. Gray will be seen. That promise will be paid off.”

One thing fans have also wondered about since the beginning of Star Trek: Discovery is Star Trek: Short Trek‘s Calypso, and its relationship to Star Trek: Discovery. Paradise confirmed that Discovery is slowly moving in the direction of Calypso. “Calypso has now become part of our canon,” she said. “And it takes place far beyond our time now even, in Season Three. And yeah, eventually we’ll have to find our way there. So that short, in the grand scheme of things, fits together as a piece. In certainly in Season Three, we were beginning that process with Zora — who isn’t quite the Zora we saw in Calypso — but we were getting that process started a little bit of her sparking to life in episode Four, and then coming in and having a bit more of a presence in Twelve and Thirteen. So, we’re starting our way there.”

