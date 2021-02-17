Star Trek: Year Five #19 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #19 comes out today, and fans can have a sneak peek at the issue before purchasing it later.

In Year Five #19, “A pandemic [is] raging across Alpha Centauri. A powerful enemy [is] aboard the Enterprise. With death lurking around every corner, the crew will face down one of their greatest challenges yet in the shocking conclusion to this episode.”

Written by Jim McCann, Year Five #19 features art by Angel Hernandez and covers by Stephen Thompson, and J.J. Lendl.

The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to see full-sized preview pages.

Source: Comics Continuum