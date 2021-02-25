Star Trek: Prodigy Coming This Year

ViacomCBS has announced that Star Trek: Prodigy will be premiering on Paramount+ this year. Prodigy is the “first Star Trek series for the kids and family audience.” After its run on Paramount+, it will appear later on Nickelodeon.

“In Prodigy, six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.”

Click on the thumbnail to see a large photo of the Prodigy crew.

“In three years, we’ve expanded the Star Trek Universe to new heights, creating five original series – each with its own unique storytelling and distinct cinematic feel,” said Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer Star Trek Universe. “We’re so excited to partner with Dan and Kevin Hageman and the team at Nickelodeon for Star Trek: Prodigy as we bring Trek to a new generation of younger fans with an animated series as rich in character and scope as our live action shows. I’m thrilled audiences of all ages now have instant access to the full Trek library, classic and new original series, on our new home at Paramount+.”

“When Star Trek: Discovery first premiered, we knew we had the beginning of something special,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “Over three years later, we are thrilled that Paramount+ will serve as the streaming home of the Star Trek Universe, with an unparalleled existing and expanding library of Trek content. The upcoming addition of Star Trek: Prodigy to Paramount+ means subscribers now have a Trek series for every member of the family – including kids. We are excited to bring this next chapter to a new generation of Trek fans alongside the creative masterminds behind Secret Hideout and Nickelodeon, as well as the talented Kevin and Dan Hageman.”

“Debuting Prodigy on Paramount+ alongside the complete Star Trek universe points to our strategy of growing Nickelodeon‘s reach by expanding our top franchises and diving deeper into their worlds, and their characters and stories,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “And on top of having great characters and absolutely gorgeous animation, Prodigy shows how the ViacomCBS brands can come together to make great, compelling content that appeals to both new audiences and long-time super fans. We’re incredibly proud of this series and we’re looking forward to building its audience across the Paramount+ and Nickelodeon platforms.”

Below is the Expansion Continues in the Star Trek Universe video.

Source: Press Release