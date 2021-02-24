Star Trek: Picard MUAHS Guild Award Nominee

“The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 8th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards representing a spectrum of outstanding achievements in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.”
Star Trek: Picard was nominated for Best Special Make-up Effects in the Television Series, Television Limited or Miniseries or Television New Media Series category.
Here is the full list of nominees from that category:
- Star Trek: Picard (James MacKinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, and Vincent Van Dyke)
- Hollywood (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, and Vincent Van Dyke)
- Lovecraft Country (Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais, Sabrina Wilson, and Matt Sprunger)
- The Mandalorian (Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, and Scott Stoddard)
- Westworld (Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, and Thom Floutz)
The winners “will be honored at the re-imagined virtual gala on Saturday, April 3, 2021.”
Source: Local706.org