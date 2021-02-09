Star Trek Online House Reborn Codes Giveaway!

In honor of the launch of Star Trek Online: House Reborn, TrekToday will give away codes for two Star Trek Online bundles; the Alliance Reborn Strike Wing Bundle, and the Alliance Reborn MatHa Bundle.

Note: This is for PC only. Please don’t enter unless you play on a PC.

Fifteen codes will be given away for the Alliance Reborn Strike Wing Bundle. Here is what is included in that bundle:

Cross Faction Strike Wing Escort Bundle Earhart Strike Wing Escort [T6] Tech Strike Wing Escort [T6] Fleet Earhart Strike Wing Escort [T6] Fleet Tech Strike Wing Escort [T6]

2 Experimental Ship Upgrade Tokens

Elite Services Starter Pack 36 Inventory Slots 36 Bank Slots 2 Bridge Officer Slots 3 Captain Retrain Tokens



Fifty codes will be given away for the Alliance Reborn MatHa Bundle. Here is what is included in that bundle:

T6 MatHa Raptor

Elite Services Starter Pack 36 Inventory Slots 36 Bank Slots 2 Bridge Officer Slots 3 Captain Retrain Tokens



To be entered for a chance at one of the codes, email Trektodaygiveaways@gmail.com by Sunday night at 11:59 PM ET. No entries will be accepted after that. Winners will be posted on TrekToday‘s FB or Twitter page at some point next week.

Good luck!