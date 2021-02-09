Star Trek Online House Reborn Codes Giveaway!

In honor of the launch of Star Trek Online: House Reborn, TrekToday will give away codes for two Star Trek Online bundles; the Alliance Reborn Strike Wing Bundle, and the Alliance Reborn MatHa Bundle.
Note: This is for PC only. Please don’t enter unless you play on a PC.
Fifteen codes will be given away for the Alliance Reborn Strike Wing Bundle. Here is what is included in that bundle:
- Cross Faction Strike Wing Escort Bundle
- Earhart Strike Wing Escort [T6]
- Tech Strike Wing Escort [T6]
- Fleet Earhart Strike Wing Escort [T6]
- Fleet Tech Strike Wing Escort [T6]
- 2 Experimental Ship Upgrade Tokens
- Elite Services Starter Pack
- 36 Inventory Slots
- 36 Bank Slots
- 2 Bridge Officer Slots
- 3 Captain Retrain Tokens
Fifty codes will be given away for the Alliance Reborn MatHa Bundle. Here is what is included in that bundle:
- T6 MatHa Raptor
- Elite Services Starter Pack
- 36 Inventory Slots
- 36 Bank Slots
- 2 Bridge Officer Slots
- 3 Captain Retrain Tokens
To be entered for a chance at one of the codes, email Trektodaygiveaways@gmail.com by Sunday night at 11:59 PM ET. No entries will be accepted after that. Winners will be posted on TrekToday‘s FB or Twitter page at some point next week.
Good luck!