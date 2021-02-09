Home Gaming

Star Trek Online House Reborn Codes Giveaway!

© Star Trek Online

In honor of the launch of Star Trek Online: House Reborn, TrekToday will give away codes for two Star Trek Online bundles; the Alliance Reborn Strike Wing Bundle, and the Alliance Reborn MatHa Bundle.

Note: This is for PC only. Please don’t enter unless you play on a PC.

Fifteen codes will be given away for the Alliance Reborn Strike Wing Bundle. Here is what is included in that bundle:

  • Cross Faction Strike Wing Escort Bundle
    • Earhart Strike Wing Escort [T6]
    • Tech Strike Wing Escort [T6]
    • Fleet Earhart Strike Wing Escort [T6]
    • Fleet Tech Strike Wing Escort [T6]
  • 2 Experimental Ship Upgrade Tokens
  • Elite Services Starter Pack
    • 36 Inventory Slots
    • 36 Bank Slots
    • 2 Bridge Officer Slots
    • 3 Captain Retrain Tokens

Fifty codes will be given away for the Alliance Reborn MatHa Bundle. Here is what is included in that bundle:

  • T6 MatHa Raptor
  • Elite Services Starter Pack
    • 36 Inventory Slots
    • 36 Bank Slots
    • 2 Bridge Officer Slots
    • 3 Captain Retrain Tokens

To be entered for a chance at one of the codes, email Trektodaygiveaways@gmail.com by Sunday night at 11:59 PM ET. No entries will be accepted after that. Winners will be posted on TrekToday‘s FB or Twitter page at some point next week.

Good luck!

