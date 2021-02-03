Star Trek NAACP 52nd Image Awards Nominees

The nominees for the NAACP 52nd Image Awards were announced yesterday and there are several nominations for Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Picard.
The awards ceremony honoring entertainers and writers of color will air at 8 p.m. March 27 on CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.
The three nominations include:
For Outstanding Animated Series
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
- Central Park (Apple TV+)
- Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
For Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
- Dawnn Lewis – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
- Courtney B. Vance – Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story (PBS)
- Aisha Tyler – Archer (FX)
- Deon Cole – Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix)
- Laya DeLeon Hayes – Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
For Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
- Hanelle Culpepper – Star Trek: Picard – Remembrance (CBS All Access)
- Cheryl Dunye – Lovecraft Country – Strange Case (HBO)
- Misha Green – Lovecraft Country – Jig-a-Bobo (HBO)
- Nzingha Stewart – Little Fires Everywhere – The Uncanny (Hulu)
- Steve McQueen – Small Axe – Mangrove (Amazon Studios)
Source: Chicago Sun-Timesvia NAACP Image Awards