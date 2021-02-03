Home Awards

Star Trek NAACP 52nd Image Awards Nominees

© NAACP Image Awards

The nominees for the NAACP 52nd Image Awards were announced yesterday and there are several nominations for Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Picard.

The awards ceremony honoring entertainers and writers of color will air at 8 p.m. March 27 on CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.

The three nominations include:

For Outstanding Animated Series

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
  • Central Park (Apple TV+)
  • Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
  • Big Mouth (Netflix)

For Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

  • Dawnn LewisStar Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
  • Courtney B. VanceHollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story (PBS)
  • Aisha TylerArcher (FX)
  • Deon ColeKipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix)
  • Laya DeLeon HayesDoc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

For Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

  • Hanelle CulpepperStar Trek: Picard – Remembrance (CBS All Access)
  • Cheryl DunyeLovecraft Country – Strange Case (HBO)
  • Misha GreenLovecraft Country – Jig-a-Bobo (HBO)
  • Nzingha StewartLittle Fires Everywhere – The Uncanny (Hulu)
  • Steve McQueenSmall Axe – Mangrove (Amazon Studios)

Source: Chicago Sun-Timesvia NAACP Image Awards

