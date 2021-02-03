Star Trek NAACP 52nd Image Awards Nominees

The nominees for the NAACP 52nd Image Awards were announced yesterday and there are several nominations for Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Picard.

The awards ceremony honoring entertainers and writers of color will air at 8 p.m. March 27 on CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.

The three nominations include:

For Outstanding Animated Series

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

For Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Dawnn Lewis – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

– Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access) Courtney B. Vance – Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story (PBS)

– Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story (PBS) Aisha Tyler – Archer (FX)

– Archer (FX) Deon Cole – Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix)

– Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix) Laya DeLeon Hayes – Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

For Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Hanelle Culpepper – Star Trek: Picard – Remembrance (CBS All Access)

– Star Trek: Picard – Remembrance (CBS All Access) Cheryl Dunye – Lovecraft Country – Strange Case (HBO)

– Lovecraft Country – Strange Case (HBO) Misha Green – Lovecraft Country – Jig-a-Bobo (HBO)

– Lovecraft Country – Jig-a-Bobo (HBO) Nzingha Stewart – Little Fires Everywhere – The Uncanny (Hulu)

– Little Fires Everywhere – The Uncanny (Hulu) Steve McQueen – Small Axe – Mangrove (Amazon Studios)

Source: Chicago Sun-Timesvia NAACP Image Awards