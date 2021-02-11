Star Trek Kobayashi Maru Web Game and Contest

A new web-based game promises to challenge the Star Trek gamer and for those who beat the no-win scenario, a chance to win prizes await them.

Here is the press release from Scopely: “Today, leading mobile games company Scopely is launching Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru, a decision-driven web-based game that brings the iconic Kobayashi Maru test to life for the very first time. The Kobayashi Maru, according to Star Trek lore, is an ‘unwinnable’ training simulation created by Starfleet Academy to measure character and resolve through thousands of no-win scenarios, famously beaten only by cadet James T. Kirk. Created by the team behind the #1 Star Trek mobile game, Star Trek Fleet Command, the Kobayashi Maru web game is fun to play, but nearly impossible to beat.”

“As part of this choice-based interactive experience, the player assumes the role of a Starfleet cadet facing the Kobayashi Maru for the first time. Only by choosing precisely the right path through endless perilous options will the player succeed where so many others have failed. With the odds of beating the Kobayashi Maru at around 1:10,000, the three fastest players to find the hack and defeat the simulation will win big prizes — including a CBS All-Access Lifetime Subscription and limited-edition Star Trek collectables. Adding to the nostalgia of Star Trek and to make failure fun, the game pays homage to the 1980s with incredible retro-inspired artwork and animation.”

“Scopely has a history of thrilling Star Trek fans with Star Trek Fleet Command, which recently became the first mobile game in history to capture the entire Star Trek Universe. Just this month, the fan-favorite game added characters and storylines from The Original Series. As a genre-defining 4x strategy MMO, Star Trek Fleet Command players spend an average of four hours playing each day.

“Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru is now available to the global community of Star Trek fans at KobayashiMaru.com.”

Source: Press Release