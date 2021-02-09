Seven’s Reckoning #4 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek Voyager: Seven’s Reckoning #4 comes out tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

In Seven’s Reckoning #4, “The battle may be over, but the worst is yet to come. Torn between her growing attachment to an alien race and her new commitment to the Prime Directive, Seven of Nine must choose between altering the course of an entire society and her place aboard Voyager in the conclusion to this story set during Voyager‘s amazing fourth season.”

Written by Dave Baker, and featuring art and a cover by Angel Hernandez, the thirty-two page issue will sell for $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to see the preview pages.

Source: PreviewsWorld