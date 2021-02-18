Production Has Begun On Two Trek Series

For fans waiting for new Star Trek, there is good news today with word that production has started on both Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Picard.

The City of Toronto Current Productions and News webpage has Star Trek on the list (meaning Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) giving a “camera start” of February 18 and “camera end” on July 30. This goes with the recent Instagram posts of Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn hinting at being in Toronto for filming.

Yesterday, Star Trek: Picard‘s Michelle Hurd (Raffi) posted a photo on her Instagram page, showing a black facemask and a card with her name and her character name on top of a datebook or notebook of some kind. She said, “Back to work, and it feels so good!!”

Source: City of Toronto Current Productions and Newsvia Michelle Hurd's Instagram Page