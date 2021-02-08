Plummer Passes

Actor Christopher Plummer, best-know to Star Trek fans for playing Klingon General Chang in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, is dead at the age of ninety-one.

Born Dec 13, 1929 in Toronto, Canada, Plummer made his Broadway debut in 1954 and his film debut (Stage Struck) in 1958. Although he appeared in many shows and movies, he was best-known to the public for his role of Captain Von Trapp in 1965’s The Sound of Music.

His major awards over the years included an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Beginners (2020), and a Golden Globe for the same movie, and Emmys for his voice-over performance in The New Adventures of Madeline (1995), and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series (1976’s Arthur Hailey’s the Moneychangers).

Plummer was a fan of Star Trek from the beginning, and he enjoyed playing Chang. “I looked a bit like [Israeli military leader and politician] Moshe Dayan in heat,” he told William Shatner in The Captains documentary. “And I had the most marvelous time playing with you guys.”

Married three times, Plummer is survived by wife Elaine Taylor, and a daughter, Amanda Plummer.

Plummer died “peacefully at his Connecticut home” according to ICM Partners, with “his wife and best friend for fifty-three years” by his side.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter