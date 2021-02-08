Paramount Plus Super Bowl LV Ad

Last night, some of the commercials during Super Bowl LV were promoting Paramount+. The commercials included some of the “Mount Paramount” ones which have aired recently, as well as a new ad.

The message of the new ad, seen below, was that “every series” and “every episode” of Star Trek will be able to be streamed on Paramount+, beginning March 4.

Sir Patrick Stewart narrated the latest ad, saying “We are such stuff as dreams are made of. Openness, optimism, curiosity. That is life. That’s why we’re here.”

Source: Paramount Plus