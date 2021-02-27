Nimoy Digital Collectibles Coming to Wax Blockchain

Today, it has been six years since we lost the talented Leonard Nimoy to COPD and in memory of their father, Nimoy’s family and the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) have “teamed up to bring the legendary Star Trek actor’s digital blockchain collectibles to fans.” Part of the proceeds will go towards fighting COPD, a cause “near and dear to the hearts of his daughter Julie Nimoy and her husband David Knight.

Here is the some of the press release on the Nimoy Digital Collectible release: “Intimate photographs from Leonard’s family life and career will be available to the legendary actor’s fans. These photographs will be in the form of digital collectibles, called NFTs, and are on sale. You can learn more about the release here.

“The first series of Leonard Nimoy collectibles on WAX will feature two-hundred-and-fifty-five unique trading cards in six stunning rarities. The collection also features a fun collecting and trading system called “sharding.” Cards are composed of three different shards. When you combine the three matching shards for any given cards, the full card and its rarity is revealed.

“Once collectors have NFTs or packs, they can sell and trade them on WAX-powered marketplaces and apps. Single WAX NFTs have sold on secondary marketplaces for over $65,000.”

Fans can purchase the packs with a credit card, not just cryptocurrency.

“Following sellout collections from fellow Star Trek alumni William Shatner, Topps, deadmau5 and more, packs of Leonard’s NFTs will go on sale on March 25, 2021 – just in time for Leonard Nimoy’s birthday.” Nimoy would have celebrated his ninetieth birthday on March 26. “To celebrate his birthday, WAX is giving away a special birthday NFT memory.

“There are two pack sizes: 10 NFTs ($9.99) and 30 NFTs ($24.99). These packs are expected to sell out quickly.

“Dad was passionate about photography and he loved technology,” said daughter Julie Nimoy. “My husband David (Knight) and I are thrilled to be partnering with WAX blockchain! It’s absolutely the ‘logical’ place to share some intimate photos chronicling my father’s life and legacy! One of my most treasured photos was taken at his vacation beach home in Malibu, California – shortly before he passed away on February 27, 2015 – this was the last photo of us taken together.

“As WAX Blockchain is forever, our hope is that future generations will remember and appreciate him not only as Mr. Spock from Star Trek, but also as a loving family man and a wonderful friend who had many passions and interests.”

Source: WAX: Leonard Nimoyvia Press Release