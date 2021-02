A new short ad by Paramount Plus features Spock, complete with Vulcan ear muffs, a puppet with frostbite, and golf.

The ad begins with Spock (Ethan Peck) diagnosing the case of frostbite in a puppet from the Crank Yankers show, followed by golfer Bryson DeChambeau driving a ball off of Paramount Mountain.

The ad is narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart.

Source: Paramount Plus