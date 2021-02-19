More Trek-Themed Lionel Trains

Last year, Lionel’s Star Trek O gauge train sets were released and more is coming this year including some from The Next Generation, and boxcars from Deep Space Nine and Voyager.

The new additions for Next Generation fans are: the Dilithium Crystals Hopper;the Chasing Gondola – Riker, Picard and Q; and the TMCC Speeder.

Two more Captains boxcars are coming including Captain Sisko from Deep Space Nine, and Captain Janeway from Voyager.

Finally, the TNG LionChief train set is being re-released with an upgrade to Bluetooth 5.0 and “new voice streaming and recording.” The TNG LionChief set includes the diesel engine, 10 Forward Car, Holodeck animated car, Sickbay car, eight pieces of 036 curved FasTrack, two FasTrack ten inch straight track sections, one LionChief FasTrack Terminal section, one Plug-Expand-Play Power Lock-on section, a wall-pack power supply, and a LionChief remote for the locomotive.

Expect all of the new trains this autumn. The trains and prices can be found here.

Source: The Trek Collectivevia Lionel