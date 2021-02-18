May 2021 Trek Comics From IDW Publishing

This May, expect three Star Trek comics from IDW Publishing; including Star Trek: Voyager: Seven’s Reckoning, Star Trek: Year Five #22, and Star Trek: Year Five #23.

In Star Trek: Voyager: Seven’s Reckoning, “Join Captain Janeway and her crew on a mission full of shocking twists in the first new Voyager comics story in over a decade! A chance encounter with a reptilian alien race draws Seven of Nine and the rest of the U.S.S. Voyager crew into an ancient class conflict that’s on the brink of exploding into all-out war! Set during Star Trek: Voyager‘s amazing fourth season, Seven finds her newfound humanity in conflict with her commitment to the Prime Directive. When she finally makes her choice, will it have the desired result? And will there still be a place for her aboard the Voyager once the dust clears? Collects the complete four-issue series.”

Seven’s Reckoning was written by Dave Baker, with art by Angel Hernandez, and a cover by Jeffrey Veregge. The ninety-six page issue will cost $15.99

Here’s the description for Star Trek: Year Five #22: “For five years, the U.S.S. Enterprise and her crew have journeyed to the edge of the known universe, tackling impossible challenges and menacing foes along the way. But the biggest challenge of all awaits them here at home… and no matter what happens, the lives of Captain Kirk and his crew will be changed forever. The grand finale of Star Trek: Year Five begins here.”

Written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and featuring art by Stephen Thompson, and covers by Thompson and J.J. Lendl, Star Trek: Year Five #22 is thirty-two pages in length and will cost $3.99.

Finally, next up is Star Trek: Year Five #23. In this issue, “A Tholian horde bearing down on Earth, a time-traveling madman out for blood, a rot festering within the highest levels of the Federation that’s about to explode, and that’s just where we begin! The biggest battle the Enterprise and her crew have ever faced continues in part two of the amazing three-part finale of Star Trek: Year Five.”

Source: Comics Continuum