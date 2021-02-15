Is Strange New Worlds About To Start Production?

Because of COVID, all kinds of projects have been delayed and the uncertainty has caused studios to be cautious about giving specific dates for various shows and movies; but if social media is any indication, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds may be getting ready to go into production.

Two of the stars of Strange New Worlds, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn, are in Toronto, where the show will be filmed. Both posted on their Instagram accounts this weekend showing that they were there.

Peck, whose location says Toronto, Ontario, posted a photo of a shopping cart buried in the snow. When asked by a fan if he was there to film Strange New Worlds, he posted a winking emoji.

Romijn posted a photo with her children, and in the background one could see Toronto’s CN Tower.

Anson Mount posted a picture on Instagram yesterday, but one can’t tell where he was other than it was somewhere where it had snowed.

Source: Heavyvia Ethan Peck's Instagram