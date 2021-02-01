Discovery Season Four Hints

During Deadline‘s Virtual Screening last week, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Sonequa Martin-Green were interviewed, and both Kurtzman and Paradise gave clues about Season Four of Star Trek: Discovery.

Daily Star Trek News reported that Paradise spoke about Adira and Gray. “Culver promises him, ‘We will find a way for you to be seen.’ And I won’t tell you how we do it,” she said; “but it is, I think, important for people to know that we do pay off that story.”

Kurtzman spoke about villains in Star Trek and what to expect as reported by both Daily Star Trek News and TrekMovie. “There have been many kinds of villains over the course of Star Trek,” he said. “What happens when the villain is not actually any kind of living, breathing entity, but something else? How do you solve that problem?”

Sounds intriguing.

Source: Daily Star Trek Newsvia TrekMovie