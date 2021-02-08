Burton Named PEN/Faulkner Literary Champion

Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s LeVar Burton (Reading Rainbow) has been named the “inaugural PEN/Faulkner Literary Champion, a new annual commendation that will ‘recognize devoted literary advocacy and a commitment to inspiring new generations of readers and writers.'”

“I come from a family for whom service to others is the highest possible calling,” said Burton. “Whatever efforts I have made toward advancing the cause of literacy, give honor to my mother, Erma Gene Christian, my first teacher and from whom I have inherited my love for books and reading. As we move forward out of a time when alternative facts and mendacious propaganda shaped public opinion, the work you do through the PEN/Faulkner Award, and your committed investment in DC schools, has never been more important. I couldn’t be more honored to be the inaugural PEN/Faulkner Literary Champion.”

Burton will be honored during virtual celebration which will take place on May 10.

Source: Publishers Weeklyvia PenFaulkner