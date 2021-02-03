Burnham In New Paramount Plus Commercial

Another Paramount Plus ad has dropped and in this one, Michael Burnham makes an appearance.

In the new ad, narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart, the characters are told by Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) that they need to “shed weight” to make it across a narrow ice bridge that appears ready to disintegrate.

Characters take off necklaces and drop various items to the ground, but it’s not enough and Dangle (Thomas Lennon) is cut by former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher.

AdWeek has described more of the Paramount Plus campaign: “Paramount+ will be featured prominently in promos during CBS’ Super Bowl 55 telecast (including pregame and postgame coverage), coupled with digital and social support, talent participation, paid efforts and even some in-game stunts and content teases to introduce its big subscription effort.

“The planned push represents the first step in a three-phase effort to get the word out about Paramount+. The campaign aims to position it as an all-purpose streamer that, with news, live sports and ‘a mountain of entertainment,’ will be an attractive family service that can compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

“The campaign’s first phase, featuring the mountain-climbing expedition, will make use of CBS‘ promotional inventory throughout the Super Bowl broadcast to tell a sequential story of characters climbing to the peak of Mount Paramount—’the ultimate metaphor’ that makes use of the iconic mountain that has opened Paramount movies for decades, said Josh Line, ViacomCBS‘ chief brand officer.”

Source: Paramount Plusvia Adweek