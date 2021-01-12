STO: House Shattered For PS4 And Xbox One

Today, those on PS4 and Xbox One can join in on House Shattered, “the latest update for the free-to-play sci-fi MMORPG, Star Trek Online.”

In House Shattered, “starting today, console players can explore the exciting next chapter of the Klingon War. The update features a brand new playable episode, starring Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation, J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery. Captains will also discover a new five-player Task Force Operation inspired by Star Trek: Picard, a full revamp of four missions from the Warzone Klingon Story arc and a special event that allows Captains to earn credits for all-new rewards.

“House Shattered is already available for free on all PC platforms, including Arc Games, Steam and the Epic Games Store.”

Source: Press Release