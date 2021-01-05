Star Trek: Year Five #18 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #18 arrives tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

In Year Five #18, “The Enterprise receives a distress call from Alpha Centauri and arrives to find a planet in the midst of a deadly global pandemic. But is nature responsible for this new virus, or is there something more sinister at play?”

Written by Jim McCann, Year Five #18 features art by Angel Hernandez, and covers by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl.

The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Click on images to see full-sized preview pages.

Source: Comics Continuum