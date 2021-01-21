Star Trek Weekend In Zelienople

Home Star Trek Movies

Western Pennsylvania Trek fans should head over to Zelienople’s Strand Theater for Star Trek Weekend beginning tomorrow.

A different Trek film will be shown each day. You can go to one, or see all three. Here is the schedule:

  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Friday, January 22, 7:30 PM
  • Star Trek: First Contact. Saturday, January 23, 7:30 PM
  • Star Trek (2009). Sunday, January 24, 2:00 PM

See one film for $5.00 (seniors $4.00) or all three (must be purchased at the same time) for $11.00.

More information on the event can be found here.

Source: Press Release

