Star Trek: Lower Decks Debuts Abroad Today

For many Star Trek fans outside of North America waiting for Star Trek: Lower Decks, today is the day with the news that the first season has dropped on Amazon Prime.

This includes the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and India, where the entire season can be binge-watched now. There is no news so far on when Latin America will be able to see the show.

The episodes for Season One include: Second Contact, Envoys, Temporal Edict, Moist Vessel, Cupid’s Errant Arrow, Terminal Provocations, Much Ado About Boimler, Veritas, Crisis Point, and No Small Parts.

Enjoy!

Source: Press Release