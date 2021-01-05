Star Trek: Discovery Federation Ships Concept Art

Today, CBS All Access shared some Federation ships concept art via their Star Trek on CBS All Access Twitter page.

In the first photo the ships include the USS Nog NCC-325070 Eisenberg Class, the USS Le Guin NCC-325060 Mars Class, and the USS Maathai NCC-325023 Angelou Class

The USS Nog is of course named in honor of Aron Eisenberg, who portrayed Nog on Deep Space Nine and who passed away in 2019, and the USS Le Guin was named for speculative author Ursula K. Le Guin. The USS Maathai is named after Green Belt Movement founder Wangari Maathia, and the Angelou class is named for poet Maya Angelou.

The second photo includes: the USS Annan NCC-325051 Saturn Class, the USS Jubayr NCC-325068 Courage Class, and the USS Voyager-J NCC-74656-J Intrepid Class.

The USS Annan is named for former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, and the USS Jubayr is named for 13th century geographer Ibn Jubayr. The USS Voyager would be a future version of the USS Voyager from Star Trek: Voyager.

Source: Star Trek on CBS All Access Twitter page