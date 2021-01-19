Seven’s Reckoning #3 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Voyager: Seven’s Reckoning #3 comes out tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

In Seven’s Reckoning #3, “What has gone from a long simmering conflict has exploded into all-out war. Seven of Nine has chosen her side, but even with her help, victory is not assured, and what will it mean for her place in the crew of Voyager when the dust finally settles? An all-new adventure set during Voyager‘s amazing fourth season. ”

Written by Dave Baker, Seven’s Reckoning #3 features art and a cover by Angel Hernandez, and another cover by Jeffrey Veregge. The thirty-two page issue will sell for $3.99.

