Richman Passes

Peter Mark Richman, best-known to fans of The Next Generation for his role as Ralph Offenhouse, a human financier who was cryogenically frozen and awoke years later on The Neutral Zone episode, is dead at the age of ninety-three of natural causes.

Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1927, Richman began a career as a pharmacist, but turned to acting. He appeared in over five hundred television shows, including The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, Murder She Wrote, Fantasy Island, Three’s Company, Dynasty, Longstreet, and many more.

Some of his films included Black Orchid, The Strange One, Naked Gun 2, and Friday the 13th Part 8.

In addition to acting, Richman was also a playwright, an author, and an accomplished painter.

Richman is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Helen Richman, five children, and six grandchildren.

