Perfect World Entertainment’s Star Trek Online Charity Drive

A new Star Trek Online charity drive has been announced by Perfect World Entertainment.

Here is some of the press release: “Today, Perfect World Entertainment is proud to announce its new charity initiative, Perfect World Level Up, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a non-profit organization that enables all young people, especially those who need support most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Throughout 2021, Perfect World Entertainment will raise funds and awareness through cause marketing promotions, employee giving and volunteerism to help Boys & Girls Clubs make a positive difference and build great futures for America’s youth.

“To kick off the new program, Perfect World Entertainment, Cryptic Studios, in conjunction with ViacomCBS Consumer Products, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have joined forces to run a charity drive on Groupees to raise funds to support youth and celebrate Star Trek Online‘s 11th anniversary. Andre Emerson, Star Trek Online‘s executive producer is a Boys & Girls Clubs alumni himself. From now through February 7, Star Trek Online players can visit Groupees to purchase in-game items and help support the next generation of future Captains. 100% of Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios‘ proceeds will go to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.”

“’We’re proud to introduce Perfect World Level Up and our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America in our inaugural year, to support the next generation of leaders,’ said Yoon Im, CEO of Perfect World Entertainment. ‘Given the tremendous success of our previous charity drives, which collectively raised over $350,000 in donation funds, it made perfect sense to establish an official charity program that would continue this positive work, and partner with organizations, like Boys & Girls Clubs of America, who strive to make a positive difference in the world.’

“‘As a Boys & Girls Clubs alumni, I’m thrilled about the partnership and the Star Trek Online charity drive supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America,’ said Andre Emerson, Star Trek Online‘s executive producer. ‘My time as a Club kid was an incredible experience that had a huge impact on my life. It’s an honor to have found a way to give back to the organization with the Star Trek Online team.'”

“From now through February 7, Star Trek Online players can visit Groopies to purchase in-game items and help support the next generation of future Captains. One hundred percent of Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios‘ proceeds will go to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Below is the list of Groupees bundles available for Star Trek Online. The promotion includes two tiers priced at USD $2 and $10 (Please note: electronic payment options are global and international customers will have options for payment in local currency based on then current exchange rates). Quantities for some items are limited and may sell out quickly.”

Star Trek Online – available for all platforms (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, Playstation 4)

Tier 1 – $2.00 USD Items: Black Alert Tribble Title: Charitable

Tier 2 – $10.00 USD Command Dreadnought Bundle This bundle will contain Gold Tech Upgrades instead of keys 1 Gold Tech Upgrade 1 Fleet Ship Module Users who purchase this tier will automatically be granted items from Tier 1



“Additionally, players can make a donation directly to Perfect World Level Up’s Boys & Girls Clubs page. Anyone who donates $100 or more between today till February 7 will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a Star Trek Online Anniversary Legendary Starship Premium Bundle and a $250 SteelSeries gift card. Released last year to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary, this coveted starship bundle includes over twenty ships, plus a variety of costumes, ship slots, master keys and other items. Five winners will be randomly selected and notified by February 11.”

Source: Press Release