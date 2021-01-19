Paramount Plus To Launch In March

ViacomCBS has announced that on March 4, CBS All Access will turn into a much expanded Paramount Plus. The service will debut in both the U.S. and Latin America on that date.

Launched in 2014, CBS All Access featured live streaming of CBS‘s network programming, original series, and shows from CBS‘s library. Paramount Plus will feature “dedicated hubs for ViacomCBS‘ core cable properties including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central, for a total of some thirty thousand titles.”

“We’ve written positively on our expectations for Paramount Plus, stating we think the platform can be a winner in the streaming wars given its mix of strong IP, news, and sports,” said JP Morgan‘s Alexia Quadrani.

Expect to see Paramount Plus launch in the Nordics on March 25, to be followed mid-year by a launch in Australia. Canada’s Paramount Plus will also arrive on March 4, but the expanded content won’t be available until later in the year.

More details on the launch will be revealed on February 24 at a virtual investor presentation held by ViacomCBS.

Source: Variety