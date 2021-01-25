New Paramount Plus Ads With Trek Characters

CBS All Access relaunches as Paramount + this March, but advertisements have already been released online for the expanded service.

Characters from various shows that will be featured on the service included in the ads are Anson Mount and Ethan Peck as Captain Pike and Spock (Strange New Worlds), Dora the Explorer, Snooki (Jersey Shore), Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan (Blue Bloods), Beavis and Butt-Head, Pittsburgh Steelers former coach Bill Cowher and more. Sir Patrick Stewart narrates.

Ad 1:

Ad 2:

