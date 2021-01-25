Home Cast & Crew Star Trek: Prodigy

Mulgrew Updates Progress On Star Trek: Prodigy

The first season of Nickelodeon‘s Star Trek: Prodigy hasn’t even aired yet, but Kate Mulgrew has revealed that she will be back for a second season of the animated series.

Mulgrew will be reprising her character Kathryn Janeway on the show.

During a one-on-one chat with user @jemabean1 after a recent GalaxyCon Live event, @jemabean1 told Mulgrew that she was “so excited about Prodigy.”

“I certainly enjoyed doing it,” said Mulgrew. “And I think we’re going into the next season very soon.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is due to arrive at some point this year.

Source: IO9

