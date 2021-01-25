IDW Publishing Trek Comics For April 2021

The Star Trek comics for April 2021 have been announced by IDW Publishing; and they include Star Trek: Year Five #21 and Star Trek: Year Five – Weaker Than Man (Book 3).

In Star Trek: Year Five #21, “With Spock still missing, the crew of the Enterprise needs to figure out where — and when — he is if they want to save the future! Meanwhile, on Vulcan, Spock is faced with a choice that won’t only change his life, but Vulcan society as he knows it!”

Written by Brandon Easton, Year Five #21 features art by Silvia Califano, and covers by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl. The cost for the thirty-two page issue will be $3.99.

Next up is Star Trek: Year Five #21 and Star Trek: Year Five – Weaker Than Man (Book 3). This book gathers together issues 13 through 19 of the Year Five series.

Here is a description of the comics: “Join the crew of the original Starship Enterprise in these all-new adventures as they near the conclusion of their five-year mission.

“Finally returning to Federation space, the Enterprise and her crew find the Federation isn’t quite the same as the one they left behind! Kirk grapples with a very personal Klingon threat, even as the Enterprise begins its homecoming victory tour, and the Federation’s upcoming presidential election is upended when Harry Mudd enters the race!

“All this against the backdrop of a sinister malaise threatening to rot the Federation from within. Terrible secrets are revealed, among them the origin of Gary Seven and the grand designs of the shadowy AEGIS organization. Can Kirk and the Enterprise crew excise this corruption, or will the five-year mission end in failure?”

Written by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Jody Houser, and Jim McCann; Weaker Than Man features art by Angel Hernandez, Silvia Califano, and J.K. Woodward, and a cover by J.J. Lendl.

Source: Comics Continuum