First Contact Data Action Figure

EXO-6 is launching a new line of “high quality Starfleet figures and statues” beginning with Data from First Contact.

The 1:6 scale articulated figure stands approximately twelve inches tall, and is hand-painted. There are thirty points of articulation, which means lots of different poses are available.

Data comes with two heads – his regular look, and one showing Data with grafted skin provided by the Borg Queen. The Data figure will stand on a display base. Several items also come with the figure, including: a type II hand phaser, a TR-580 Tricorder X, and a Type 3B Phaser rifle.

Expect to see the Data First Contact figure in April. The cost for First Contact Data will be $189.95.

Source: The Trek Collectivevia Exo-6